Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 + tan x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 cos x
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = tan(2x - π)