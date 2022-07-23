Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 cos 3x
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Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = -2 cos 3x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -1 + csc x
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = 3 sec [(1/4)x]
Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = ⅔ sin x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = sin 3x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = sin ⅔ x