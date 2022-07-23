Textbook Question
Determine an equation for each graph.
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Determine an equation for each graph.
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Graph each function over the interval [-2π, 2π]. Give the amplitude. See Example 1.
y = 2 cos x
Determine an equation for each graph.
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = csc (x - π/4)