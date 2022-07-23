Textbook Question
Determine an equation for each graph.
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Determine an equation for each graph.
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin 2x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.
y = π sin πx
Determine an equation for each graph.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.
Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.
The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.