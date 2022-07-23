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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 4.29
Chapter 5, Problem 4.29

Determine an equation for each graph.

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1
Identify the type of trigonometric function that best fits the graph, such as sine, cosine, tangent, etc.
Determine the amplitude of the graph by measuring the vertical distance from the midline to a peak or trough.
Find the period of the graph by measuring the horizontal distance required for the function to complete one full cycle.
Identify any phase shifts by determining how much the graph is horizontally shifted from the standard position.
Determine any vertical shifts by identifying how much the graph is shifted up or down from the standard position.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphing trigonometric functions involves plotting the sine, cosine, and tangent functions on a coordinate plane. Each function has a unique shape characterized by its amplitude, period, and phase shift. Understanding these properties is essential for accurately determining the equation that represents a given graph.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Amplitude and Period

Amplitude refers to the maximum height of a wave from its midline, while the period is the distance over which the function completes one full cycle. For sine and cosine functions, the standard amplitude is 1, and the period is 2π. Adjustments to these values in the function's equation affect the graph's appearance, making it crucial to identify them when determining the equation.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Phase Shift

Phase shift describes the horizontal displacement of a trigonometric graph from its standard position. It occurs when the function is modified by adding or subtracting a constant inside the function's argument. Recognizing the phase shift is vital for accurately writing the equation that corresponds to the graph, as it indicates how the graph is shifted left or right.
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Phase Shifts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine an equation for each graph.

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Textbook Question

Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval. Give the period and amplitude. See Examples 2–5.

y = π sin πx

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = -3 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x by a factor of ________ and reflecting across the ________-axis.

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Textbook Question

Decide whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why.

The graph of y = sec x in Figure 37 suggests that sec(-x) = sec x for all x in the domain of sec x.

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a one-period interval.


y = csc (x - π/4)

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