Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
991
views
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y= -1 + (1/2) cot (2x - 3π)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -½ cos (πx - π)