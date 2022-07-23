Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cot [2(x + π/2)]
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cot [2(x + π/2)]
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 sin (x + π)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = -1 + 2 tan x
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)