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Ch. 4 - Graphs of the Circular Functions
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 4 - Graphs of the Circular FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 5, Problem 37

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)

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1
Identify the general form of the sine function: \(y = A \sin(Bx - C) + D\), where \(A\) is the amplitude, \(\frac{2\pi}{B}\) is the period, \(D\) is the vertical translation, and the phase shift is given by \(\frac{C}{B}\).
Rewrite the given function \(y = 2 - \sin(3x - \frac{\pi}{5})\) to match the general form. Notice that \(2 - \sin(3x - \frac{\pi}{5})\) can be seen as \(y = -\sin(3x - \frac{\pi}{5}) + 2\).
Determine the amplitude \(A\) by taking the absolute value of the coefficient in front of the sine function. Here, the coefficient is \(-1\), so \(A = | -1 | = 1\).
Calculate the period using the formula \(\text{Period} = \frac{2\pi}{B}\), where \(B\) is the coefficient of \(x\) inside the sine function. Here, \(B = 3\), so the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{3}\).
Find the vertical translation \(D\), which is the constant added outside the sine function. Here, \(D = 2\). Then, find the phase shift by dividing \(C\) by \(B\): \(\text{Phase shift} = \frac{\frac{\pi}{5}}{3} = \frac{\pi}{15}\). Since the function is \(\sin(3x - \frac{\pi}{5})\), the phase shift is to the right by \(\frac{\pi}{15}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function

Amplitude measures the maximum distance a sine or cosine function's graph reaches from its midline. It is the absolute value of the coefficient before the sine or cosine term. For y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5), the amplitude is | -1 | = 1, since the sine coefficient is implicitly -1.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Period of a Sine Function

The period is the length of one complete cycle of the sine function. It is calculated as 2π divided by the absolute value of the coefficient of x inside the function. For y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5), the period is 2π/3, reflecting how the function compresses horizontally.
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Vertical Translation and Phase Shift

Vertical translation shifts the graph up or down and is given by the constant added outside the sine function, here +2. Phase shift moves the graph horizontally and is found by solving the inside of the sine function for zero: 3x - π/5 = 0, so the phase shift is π/15 units to the right.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = cos (x - π/2 )

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Textbook Question

Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts. (Midpoints and quarter points are identified by dots.)


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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y = 1 - 2 cot [2(x + π/2)]

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Textbook Question

Graph each function over a two-period interval.

y= -1 + (1/2) cot (2x - 3π)

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]

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Textbook Question

For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.

y = -¼ cos (½ x + π/2)

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