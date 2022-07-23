Textbook Question
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
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Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = cos (x - π/2 )
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = sin (x + π/4)
Graph each function over a two-period interval.
y = 1 - 2 cot [2(x + π/2)]
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 3 cos [π/2 (x - ½)]
For each function, give the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift, as applicable.
y = 2 - sin(3x - π/5)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -½ cos (πx - π)