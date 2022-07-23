Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
Identify the circular function that satisfies each description.
period is π; function is decreasing on the interval (0, π)
Match each function in Column I with the appropriate description in Column II.
I
y = 3 sin(2x - 4)
II
A. amplitude = 2, period = π/2, phase shift = ¾
B. amplitude = 3, period = π, phase shift = 2
C. amplitude = 4, period = 2π/3, phase shift = ⅔
D. amplitude = 2, period = 2π/3, phase shift = 4⁄3
Each function graphed is of the form y = c + cos x, y = c + sin x, y = cos(x - d), or y = sin(x - d), where d is the least possible positive value. Determine an equation of the graph.
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Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = ½ cot (4x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 tan (¼ x)
Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = cot (3x)