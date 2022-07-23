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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.39
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.39

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x


II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression in Column I: \(-\tan x \cos x\).
Recall the definition of tangent in terms of sine and cosine: \(\tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\).
Rewrite the expression by substituting \(\tan x\) with \(\frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\): \(-\tan x \cos x = -\left(\frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\right) \cos x\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\cos x\) in numerator and denominator: \(-\left(\frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\right) \cos x = -\sin x\).
Conclude that the expression \(-\tan x \cos x\) is equivalent to \(-\sin x\), which can be matched to the corresponding expression in Column II.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. They allow rewriting expressions in different but equivalent forms, which is essential for simplifying or matching expressions in problems.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Relationship Between Tangent, Sine, and Cosine

The tangent function can be expressed as the ratio of sine to cosine: tan x = sin x / cos x. This relationship helps in rewriting expressions involving tangent in terms of sine and cosine, facilitating simplification or comparison.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Algebraic manipulation involves factoring, expanding, or rearranging trigonometric expressions to reveal equivalent forms. This skill is crucial when matching expressions from different columns or proving identities.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.

cos 58° = ± (1 + cos 116°)/2]

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)

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Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write cot x in terms of sin x.

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