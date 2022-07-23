Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ±√ (1 + cos 116°)/2]
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of sin x.