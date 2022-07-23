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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.66
Chapter 6, Problem 5.66

Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the Pythagorean identity: \(1 + \cot^2 \theta = \csc^2 \theta\).
Substitute \(1 + \cot^2 \theta\) with \(\csc^2 \theta\) in the equation: \(\sin^2 \theta \cdot \csc^2 \theta - 1 = 0\).
Remember that \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\), so \(\csc^2 \theta = \frac{1}{\sin^2 \theta}\).
Substitute \(\csc^2 \theta\) with \(\frac{1}{\sin^2 \theta}\) in the equation: \(\sin^2 \theta \cdot \frac{1}{\sin^2 \theta} - 1 = 0\).
Simplify the expression: \(1 - 1 = 0\), which confirms the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations, as they allow us to manipulate and simplify expressions to show equivalence.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Cotangent Function

The cotangent function, denoted as cot(θ), is the reciprocal of the tangent function, defined as cot(θ) = cos(θ)/sin(θ). It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine, which is essential for transforming and simplifying trigonometric expressions. Recognizing how cotangent relates to sine and cosine is vital for verifying identities involving cotangent.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1 for any angle θ. This fundamental identity is often used to simplify trigonometric expressions and verify identities. In the context of the given equation, recognizing how to apply this identity can help in transforming the left-hand side to demonstrate that it equals zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.


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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

-tan x cos x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.

cos θ = 1/5, θ in quadrant I

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)

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Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write cot x in terms of sin x.

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