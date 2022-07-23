Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 1/5, θ in quadrant I
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of sin x.