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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.54
Chapter 6, Problem 5.54

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by rewriting the right-hand side of the equation using trigonometric identities: \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \). So, the right-hand side becomes \( \frac{1}{\cos \theta} - \cos \theta \).
Combine the terms on the right-hand side over a common denominator: \( \frac{1}{\cos \theta} - \cos \theta = \frac{1 - \cos^2 \theta}{\cos \theta} \).
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \). Therefore, \( 1 - \cos^2 \theta = \sin^2 \theta \).
Substitute \( \sin^2 \theta \) for \( 1 - \cos^2 \theta \) in the expression: \( \frac{\sin^2 \theta}{\cos \theta} \).
Observe that the left-hand side of the original equation is \( \frac{\sin^2 \theta}{\cos \theta} \), which matches the transformed right-hand side, thus verifying the identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides of the equation are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations and simplifying trigonometric expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Reciprocal Functions

Reciprocal functions in trigonometry relate the sine, cosine, and tangent functions to their reciprocals: cosecant (csc), secant (sec), and cotangent (cot). For example, sec θ is defined as 1/cos θ. Recognizing these relationships is essential for manipulating and verifying trigonometric equations.
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Secant, Cosecant, & Cotangent on the Unit Circle

Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying equations using algebraic rules. This includes factoring, combining like terms, and applying identities to transform one side of an equation to match the other. Mastery of these techniques is necessary for verifying trigonometric identities effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

-tan x cos x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)

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Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write cot x in terms of csc x.

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.

cos 58° = ± (1 + cos 116°)/2]

854
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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

4 tan² β + tan β - 3

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