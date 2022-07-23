Textbook Question
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of sin x.
Factor each trigonometric expression.
4 tan² β + tan β - 3