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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.6.2
Chapter 6, Problem 5.6.2

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
cos 58° = ± (1 + cos 116°)/2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression given is derived from the half-angle identity for cosine: \(\cos \theta = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 + \cos 2\theta}{2}}\). Here, \(\theta = 58^\circ\) and \(2\theta = 116^\circ\).
Understand that the \(\pm\) sign depends on the quadrant in which the angle \(\theta\) lies. Since \(\theta = 58^\circ\) is in the first quadrant (0° to 90°), where cosine values are positive, the positive root should be selected.
Confirm the quadrant by recalling that cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants and negative in the second and third quadrants.
Therefore, for \(\cos 58^\circ\), choose the positive square root in the half-angle formula.
Summarize: Use the positive root because \(58^\circ\) is in the first quadrant where cosine is positive.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Angle Identity for Cosine

The half-angle identity expresses cosine of half an angle in terms of the cosine of the full angle: cos(θ/2) = ±√[(1 + cos θ)/2]. This formula helps find cosine values for angles that are half of known angles, but requires choosing the correct sign based on the angle's quadrant.
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Determining the Sign of Trigonometric Functions

The sign of cosine depends on the quadrant in which the angle lies. Cosine is positive in the first and fourth quadrants and negative in the second and third. Identifying the quadrant of the half-angle (here 58°) is essential to select the correct positive or negative root.
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Relationship Between Angles and Their Cosine Values

Understanding how cosine values relate for angles and their multiples or halves is crucial. For example, cos 58° relates to cos 116° through the half-angle formula. Recognizing these relationships allows simplification and correct evaluation of trigonometric expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sec α + csc α) (cos α - sin α) = cot α - tan α

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

-tan x cos x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

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D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sin θ - cos θ) (csc θ + sec θ)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(sin² θ)/cos θ = sec θ - cos θ

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Textbook Question

Perform each transformation. See Example 2.

Write cot x in terms of sin x.

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

4 tan² β + tan β - 3

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