Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 18
Chapter 6, Problem 18

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(tan x + cot x)²

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the expression explicitly: \( (\tan x + \cot x)^2 \).
Recall that \( \tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x} \) and \( \cot x = \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \). Substitute these into the expression: \( \left( \frac{\sin x}{\cos x} + \frac{\cos x}{\sin x} \right)^2 \).
Find a common denominator for the terms inside the parentheses, which is \( \sin x \cos x \), and rewrite the sum as a single fraction: \( \left( \frac{\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x}{\sin x \cos x} \right)^2 \).
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1 \) to simplify the numerator, so the expression becomes \( \left( \frac{1}{\sin x \cos x} \right)^2 \).
Square the fraction to get \( \frac{1}{\sin^2 x \cos^2 x} \). To eliminate quotients, rewrite this as \( \csc^2 x \sec^2 x \), since \( \csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x} \) and \( \sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. They allow simplification and transformation of expressions, such as converting quotients into products or sums, which is essential for simplifying (tan x + cot x)².
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²x + cos²x = 1. This fundamental relation helps express tangent and cotangent in terms of sine and cosine, enabling the simplification of expressions involving tan x and cot x by rewriting them without quotients.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities

Algebraic Expansion and Simplification

Expanding expressions like (tan x + cot x)² involves applying the distributive property (a + b)² = a² + 2ab + b². After expansion, combining like terms and using trigonometric identities helps eliminate quotients and simplify the expression to a more manageable form.
Recommended video:
04:12
Algebraic Operations on Vectors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.


θ, given cos 2θ = 2/3 and 90° < θ <180°

725
views
Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π

804
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin (- 5π/12)

684
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin (π/12)

869
views
Textbook Question

Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.

sin 15°

726
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos (7π/9) cos (2π/9) - sin (7π/9) sin (2π/9)

787
views