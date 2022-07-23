Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(tan x + cot x)²
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (- 5π/12)
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (π/12)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 15°
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan (-7π/12)