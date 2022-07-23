Textbook Question
Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
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Use the given information to find each of the following.
cos θ/2 , given sin θ = - 4/5 , with 180° < θ < 270°
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(tan x + cot x)²
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (π/12)
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 15°
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos (7π/9) cos (2π/9) - sin (7π/9) sin (2π/9)