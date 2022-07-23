Cotangent and Tangent Functions

The cotangent (cot) and tangent (tan) functions are fundamental trigonometric functions defined as the ratios of the sides of a right triangle. Specifically, cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent, expressed as cot t = 1/tan t. Recognizing the relationship between these functions is essential for simplifying expressions involving them, such as 'cot t tan t', which simplifies to 1.