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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.24
Chapter 6, Problem 5.24

Factor each trigonometric expression.
sec² θ - 1

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \( \sec^2 \theta - 1 \) is a difference of squares.
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \( \sec^2 \theta = 1 + \tan^2 \theta \).
Substitute \( \sec^2 \theta \) with \( 1 + \tan^2 \theta \) in the expression: \( (1 + \tan^2 \theta) - 1 \).
Simplify the expression: \( \tan^2 \theta \).
Factor \( \tan^2 \theta \) as \( (\tan \theta)(\tan \theta) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. One of the fundamental identities is the Pythagorean identity, which states that sec² θ = 1 + tan² θ. Understanding these identities is crucial for simplifying and factoring trigonometric expressions.
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Factoring Techniques

Factoring is the process of breaking down an expression into simpler components, or factors, that when multiplied together yield the original expression. Common techniques include recognizing patterns such as the difference of squares, which applies to expressions like sec² θ - 1. Mastery of these techniques is essential for solving trigonometric equations efficiently.
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a specific algebraic identity that states a² - b² = (a - b)(a + b). This concept is particularly useful in factoring expressions where one term is the square of a variable or function. In the case of sec² θ - 1, it can be factored as (sec θ - 1)(sec θ + 1), illustrating the application of this identity in trigonometry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

1/ tan² α + cot α tan α

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

cot⁴ x + 3 cot² x + 2

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

cot t tan t

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

-sec² (-θ) + sin² (-θ) + cos² (-θ)

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.

10. cos 67.5°

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]

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