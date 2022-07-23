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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.43
Chapter 6, Problem 5.43

Simplify each expression.
± √[(1 + cos (x/4))/2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression inside the square root, \(\frac{1 + \cos\left(\frac{x}{4}\right)}{2}\), matches the form of the half-angle identity for cosine: \(\cos^2\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right) = \frac{1 + \cos(\theta)}{2}\).
Identify \(\theta\) such that \(\theta = \frac{x}{2}\), so that \(\frac{\theta}{2} = \frac{x}{4}\). This means the expression inside the root is \(\cos^2\left(\frac{x}{4}\right)\).
Rewrite the square root expression as \(\pm \sqrt{\cos^2\left(\frac{x}{4}\right)}\).
Since the square root of a square is the absolute value, simplify to \(\pm \left| \cos\left(\frac{x}{4}\right) \right|\).
Finally, consider the \(\pm\) sign and the absolute value to write the simplified form as \(\pm \cos\left(\frac{x}{4}\right)\), noting that the sign depends on the context or domain of \(x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Angle Identity for Cosine

The half-angle identity expresses the cosine of half an angle in terms of the cosine of the original angle: cos(θ/2) = ±√[(1 + cos θ)/2]. This formula helps simplify expressions involving cosines of fractional angles by rewriting them in a square root form.
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Double Angle Identities

Simplifying Square Root Expressions

Simplifying square root expressions involves recognizing perfect squares and applying algebraic manipulation to reduce the expression to its simplest form. Understanding when to apply the ± sign is crucial, as it depends on the angle's quadrant or domain.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions

Trigonometric Function Domains and Signs

The ± sign in trigonometric identities depends on the angle's quadrant, which determines the sign of the trigonometric function. Knowing the domain of x/4 helps decide whether the positive or negative root applies, ensuring the correct simplification.
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Finding the Domain of an Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

csc θ cos θ tan θ

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Textbook Question

Each expression simplifies to a constant, a single function, or a power of a function. Use fundamental identities to simplify each expression.

cot t tan t

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Textbook Question

Factor each trigonometric expression.

sec² θ - 1

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

sec⁴ x - sec² x = tan⁴ x + tan² x

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin θ/(1 - cos θ) - sin θ cos θ/( 1 + cos θ) = csc θ (1 + cos² θ)

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