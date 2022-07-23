Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.
sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin A/2, given cos A/2 = - 3, 90° < A < 180°
Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin 2x, given sin x = 0.6, π/2 < y < π
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos(-55°)