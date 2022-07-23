Trigonometric Ratios and Their Definitions

Trigonometric ratios relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For any angle x, tan x is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. Cotangent (cot x) is the reciprocal of tangent, cosecant (csc x) is the reciprocal of sine, and secant (sec x) is the reciprocal of cosine.