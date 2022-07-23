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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.30c
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.30c

Use the given information to find tan(x + y).
sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III

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Identify the given information and the goal: We need to find \(\tan(x + y)\) given \(\sin y = -\frac{2}{3}\), \(\cos x = -\frac{1}{5}\), with \(x\) in quadrant II and \(y\) in quadrant III.
Recall the formula for the tangent of a sum: \(\tan(x + y) = \frac{\tan x + \tan y}{1 - \tan x \tan y}\).
Find \(\sin x\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\). Since \(\cos x = -\frac{1}{5}\) and \(x\) is in quadrant II (where sine is positive), calculate \(\sin x = +\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{5}\right)^2}\).
Find \(\cos y\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 y + \cos^2 y = 1\). Since \(\sin y = -\frac{2}{3}\) and \(y\) is in quadrant III (where cosine is negative), calculate \(\cos y = -\sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{2}{3}\right)^2}\).
Calculate \(\tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\) and \(\tan y = \frac{\sin y}{\cos y}\), then substitute these values into the formula \(\tan(x + y) = \frac{\tan x + \tan y}{1 - \tan x \tan y}\) to find the expression for \(\tan(x + y)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities for Sum of Angles

The tangent of a sum, tan(x + y), can be found using the identity tan(x + y) = (tan x + tan y) / (1 - tan x * tan y). This formula allows combining the tangents of individual angles to find the tangent of their sum.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Signs of Trigonometric Functions in Quadrants

The signs of sine, cosine, and tangent depend on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant II, sine is positive and cosine is negative; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. Correct sign assignment is crucial for accurate calculations.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Finding Missing Trigonometric Ratios Using Pythagorean Identity

Given one trigonometric ratio (like sin y or cos x), the other ratios can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. This helps determine unknown values such as cos y or sin x, essential for calculating tan x and tan y.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.

2. csc x = ____


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

707
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.

sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV

846
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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

-sin 35°

617
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find the quadrant of x + y.

sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5 , x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III

747
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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find each of the following.

sin 2x, given sin x = 0.6, π/2 < y < π

828
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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cos(-55°)

741
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