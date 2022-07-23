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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.42
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.42

Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin 2x, given sin x = 0.6, π/2 < y < π

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \sin x = 0.6 \) and the angle \( x \) lies in the interval \( \frac{\pi}{2} < x < \pi \), which means \( x \) is in the second quadrant.
Recall the double-angle formula for sine: \( \sin 2x = 2 \sin x \cos x \). To find \( \sin 2x \), we need both \( \sin x \) and \( \cos x \).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \cos x \): \( \cos x = \pm \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 x} \). Since \( x \) is in the second quadrant, where cosine is negative, choose the negative root.
Calculate \( \cos x = -\sqrt{1 - (0.6)^2} \) without simplifying the square root fully, just set up the expression.
Substitute \( \sin x = 0.6 \) and the expression for \( \cos x \) into the double-angle formula \( \sin 2x = 2 \times 0.6 \times \cos x \) to express \( \sin 2x \) in terms of known values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Double-Angle Identity for Sine

The double-angle identity for sine states that sin(2x) = 2 sin(x) cos(x). This formula allows you to find the sine of twice an angle if you know the sine and cosine of the original angle.
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Double Angle Identities

Using the Pythagorean Identity to Find Cosine

Given sin(x), you can find cos(x) using the Pythagorean identity: sin²(x) + cos²(x) = 1. Rearranging gives cos(x) = ±√(1 - sin²(x)). The sign depends on the quadrant where x lies.
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Pythagorean Identities

Determining the Sign of Trigonometric Functions Based on Quadrants

The sign of sine and cosine depends on the quadrant of the angle. Since π/2 < x < π (second quadrant), sin(x) is positive and cos(x) is negative. This helps determine the correct sign for cos(x) when using the Pythagorean identity.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity.

2. csc x = ____


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find tan(x + y).

sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.

sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV

846
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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

-sin 35°

617
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Textbook Question

Use identities to write each expression in terms of sin θ and cos θ, and then simplify so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only.

cot(-θ)/sec(-θ)

1045
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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

cos(-55°)

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