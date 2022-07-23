Textbook Question
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
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Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.
(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan (π/3))/(1 - tan² (π/3))
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 35°
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45°