Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 300°
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan (π/3))/(1 - tan² (π/3))
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
sin 35°
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))