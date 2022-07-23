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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 6
Chapter 6, Problem 6

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
Matching exercise with trigonometric expressions in two columns involving sine, cosine, and tangent functions with angles in degrees and radians.
sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression given is of the form \(\sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B\), which matches the sine difference identity.
Recall the sine difference identity: \(\sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B = \sin (A - B)\).
Identify the angles: \(A = 60^\circ\) and \(B = 45^\circ\).
Apply the identity to rewrite the expression as \(\sin (60^\circ - 45^\circ)\).
Simplify the angle inside the sine function to get \(\sin 15^\circ\), which is the equivalent expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sine of a Difference Formula

The sine of a difference of two angles, sin(A - B), is given by sin A cos B minus cos A sin B. This identity allows the expression sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45° to be recognized as sin(60° - 45°), simplifying the evaluation.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Basic Trigonometric Values

Knowing the exact values of sine and cosine for common angles like 45° and 60° is essential. For example, sin 45° = cos 45° = √2/2, sin 60° = √3/2, and cos 60° = 1/2. These values help in simplifying and verifying trigonometric expressions.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric Expression Matching

Matching expressions involves recognizing equivalent forms using identities and simplifications. Understanding how to rewrite expressions using formulas like angle sum/difference helps in pairing expressions from different columns correctly.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.

2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

sin 300°

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.

(2 tan (π/3))/(1 - tan² (π/3))

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.


sin 35°

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find sin(x + y).

cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.

(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))

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