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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.18
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.18

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.


sin 35°

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Recall the co-function identity for sine and cosine: \(\sin(\theta) = \cos(90^\circ - \theta)\).
Apply this identity to \(\sin 35^\circ\): rewrite it as \(\cos(90^\circ - 35^\circ)\).
Calculate the angle inside the cosine: \(90^\circ - 35^\circ = 55^\circ\).
Therefore, \(\sin 35^\circ\) is equivalent to \(\cos 55^\circ\).
Look for \(\cos 55^\circ\) in Column II to find the matching expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basic Trigonometric Functions

Understanding sine, cosine, and tangent functions is fundamental. The sine of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. Recognizing these functions helps in identifying equivalent expressions.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities like the Pythagorean, co-function, and angle sum/difference identities allow rewriting expressions in different but equivalent forms. For example, sin(35°) can be related to cos(55°) using the co-function identity.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Co-function Identity

The co-function identity states that sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This is useful for converting sine expressions into cosine expressions and vice versa, enabling matching expressions from different columns that represent the same value.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

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Textbook Question

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