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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.RE.32a
Chapter 6, Problem 5.RE.32a

Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \(\cos x = \frac{2}{9}\) with \(x\) in quadrant IV, and \(\sin y = -1\) with \(y\) in quadrant III.
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \(\sin x\). Since \(\sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1\), calculate \(\sin x = \pm \sqrt{1 - \cos^2 x} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{2}{9}\right)^2}\).
Determine the correct sign of \(\sin x\) based on the quadrant of \(x\). In quadrant IV, sine is negative, so \(\sin x\) is negative.
Find \(\cos y\) using the Pythagorean identity \(\sin^2 y + \cos^2 y = 1\). Since \(\sin y = -1\), calculate \(\cos y = \pm \sqrt{1 - (-1)^2} = 0\). Determine the sign of \(\cos y\) based on quadrant III, where cosine is negative, so \(\cos y = 0\).
Use the sine addition formula \(\sin(x + y) = \sin x \cos y + \cos x \sin y\) and substitute the values found for \(\sin x\), \(\cos y\), \(\cos x\), and \(\sin y\) to express \(\sin(x + y)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Angle Sum Identity

The sine of the sum of two angles, sin(x + y), can be found using the identity sin(x + y) = sin x cos y + cos x sin y. This formula allows us to express the sine of a combined angle in terms of the sines and cosines of the individual angles.
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Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Determining Sine and Cosine Values from Quadrants

The signs of sine and cosine depend on the quadrant of the angle. In quadrant IV, sine is negative and cosine is positive; in quadrant III, both sine and cosine are negative. This helps determine the correct signs of unknown trigonometric values when given partial information.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values

The Pythagorean identity, sin²θ + cos²θ = 1, allows calculation of an unknown sine or cosine value when the other is known. For example, if cos x is given, sin x can be found by rearranging the identity and considering the quadrant to assign the correct sign.
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Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each expression and use the graph to make a conjecture, predicting what might be an identity. Then verify your conjecture algebraically.

(1 - cos 2x)/sin 2x

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.

sin 300°

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Textbook Question

Use the given information to find cos(x - y).

sin y = - 2/3, cos x = -1/5, x in quadrant II, y in quadrant III

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.


sin 35°

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Textbook Question

Work each problem.

Find the exact values of sin x, cos x, and tan x, for x = π/12 , using


a. difference identities


b. half-angle identities. 

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.

sin 60° cos 45° - cos 60° sin 45°

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