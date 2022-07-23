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Chapter 6, Problem 12

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

sec x/csc x + csc x/sec x

Verified step by step guidance 1 Recall the definitions of the secant and cosecant functions in terms of sine and cosine: \(\sec x = \frac{1}{\cos x}\) and \(\csc x = \frac{1}{\sin x}\). Rewrite each quotient in the expression \(\frac{\sec x}{\csc x} + \frac{\csc x}{\sec x}\) by substituting the definitions: \(\frac{\frac{1}{\cos x}}{\frac{1}{\sin x}} + \frac{\frac{1}{\sin x}}{\frac{1}{\cos x}}\). View full solution Simplify each complex fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \(\frac{1}{\cos x} \times \frac{\sin x}{1} + \frac{1}{\sin x} \times \frac{\cos x}{1}\). This simplifies to \(\frac{\sin x}{\cos x} + \frac{\cos x}{\sin x}\), which are simpler trigonometric expressions without quotients of sec and csc. To combine and simplify further, find a common denominator \(\sin x \cos x\) and write the expression as \(\frac{\sin^2 x}{\sin x \cos x} + \frac{\cos^2 x}{\sin x \cos x}\), then combine the numerators.

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