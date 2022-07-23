Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan 285°
864
views
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan 285°
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos π/12
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
Find the exact value of each expression.
sin 255°
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2x, given tan x = 5/3 and sin x < 0
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = (√3)/5 and sin θ > 0