Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan 285°
864
views
Find the exact value of each expression.
tan 285°
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos π/12
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
sec x/csc x + csc x/sec x
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2x, given tan x = 5/3 and sin x < 0
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
θ, given cos 2θ = 3/4 and θ terminates in quadrant III