Textbook Question
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
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Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan (π/3))/(1 - tan² (π/3))
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
sec x/csc x + csc x/sec x
Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.
2x, given tan x = 5/3 and sin x < 0
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.
(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))