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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 10
Chapter 6, Problem 10

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.


2x, given tan x = 5/3 and sin x < 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \tan x = \frac{5}{3} \) and \( \sin x < 0 \). This tells us the tangent ratio and the sign of the sine function, which helps determine the quadrant of angle \( x \).
Recall that \( \tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x} \). Since \( \tan x = \frac{5}{3} \), we can represent \( \sin x = 5k \) and \( \cos x = 3k \) for some positive constant \( k \).
Use the Pythagorean identity \( \sin^2 x + \cos^2 x = 1 \) to find \( k \). Substitute \( \sin x = 5k \) and \( \cos x = 3k \) into the identity: \( (5k)^2 + (3k)^2 = 1 \).
Solve for \( k \) from the equation \( 25k^2 + 9k^2 = 1 \), which simplifies to \( 34k^2 = 1 \), then find \( k = \pm \frac{1}{\sqrt{34}} \).
Determine the correct sign of \( k \) using the condition \( \sin x < 0 \). Since \( \sin x = 5k \), \( k \) must be negative. Then calculate \( \sin 2x \) and \( \cos 2x \) using the double-angle formulas: \( \sin 2x = 2 \sin x \cos x \) and \( \cos 2x = \cos^2 x - \sin^2 x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Their Relationships

Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Knowing one ratio, such as tangent, allows calculation of sine and cosine using identities or the Pythagorean theorem, essential for finding values of sine and cosine from tangent.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Double-Angle Formulas

Double-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of 2x in terms of functions of x. For sine and cosine, these are sin(2x) = 2 sin x cos x and cos(2x) = cos² x - sin² x, enabling calculation of sine and cosine for 2x once sin x and cos x are known.
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Double Angle Identities

Sign Determination Based on Quadrants

The signs of sine, cosine, and tangent depend on the angle's quadrant. Given sin x < 0 and tan x = 5/3, the angle x lies in the third quadrant where sine and cosine are negative, but tangent is positive. This information is crucial to assign correct signs to sine and cosine values.
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Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.

2θ, given cos θ = -12/13 and sin θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)

cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)

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Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression.

sin 255°

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Textbook Question

Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.

sec x/csc x + csc x/sec x

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Textbook Question

Find values of the sine and cosine functions for each angle measure.


2θ, given cos θ = (√3)/5 and sin θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent expression in Column II.

(tan (π/3) - tan (π/4))/(1 + tan (π/3) tan (π/4))

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