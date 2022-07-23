Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.1.18
Chapter 6, Problem 5.1.18

Find sinθ.
tan θ = -(√7)/2, sec θ > 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \tan \theta = -\frac{\sqrt{7}}{2} \) and \( \sec \theta > 0 \). Recall that \( \sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta} \), so \( \sec \theta > 0 \) means \( \cos \theta > 0 \).
Determine the quadrant where \( \theta \) lies. Since \( \tan \theta \) is negative and \( \cos \theta \) is positive, \( \theta \) must be in the fourth quadrant (where cosine is positive and tangent is negative).
Use the identity relating tangent and sine and cosine: \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \). Let \( \cos \theta = x \), then \( \sin \theta = \tan \theta \times x = -\frac{\sqrt{7}}{2} x \).
Apply the Pythagorean identity: \( \sin^2 \theta + \cos^2 \theta = 1 \). Substitute \( \sin \theta = -\frac{\sqrt{7}}{2} x \) and \( \cos \theta = x \) to get \( \left(-\frac{\sqrt{7}}{2} x\right)^2 + x^2 = 1 \).
Solve the equation for \( x \) (which is \( \cos \theta \)), then use \( \sin \theta = -\frac{\sqrt{7}}{2} x \) to find \( \sin \theta \). Remember to choose the sign of \( \sin \theta \) consistent with the quadrant (fourth quadrant means \( \sin \theta < 0 \)).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios and Their Relationships

Trigonometric ratios like sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. Knowing one ratio, such as tangent, allows you to find others using identities or the Pythagorean theorem.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Sign of Trigonometric Functions in Different Quadrants

The signs of sine, cosine, and tangent depend on the quadrant where the angle lies. Given tan θ = -(√7)/2 and sec θ > 0, you can determine the quadrant by recalling that sec θ is positive where cosine is positive.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Using Pythagorean Identities to Find Missing Ratios

Pythagorean identities like 1 + tan²θ = sec²θ help find unknown trigonometric values. By substituting the given tangent value and using the sign information, you can calculate sine θ accurately.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.

(2 tan 15°)/(1 - tan² 15°)

76
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.

sin (-10°) = ± [(1 - cos (-20°))/2]

905
views
Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)

777
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α

797
views
Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ

877
views
Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.

cos² (π/6) - sin² (π/6)

583
views