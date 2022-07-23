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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.48
Chapter 6, Problem 5.48

Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the Pythagorean identity: \( \tan^2 \alpha + 1 = \sec^2 \alpha \).
Substitute \( \sec^2 \alpha \) for \( \tan^2 \alpha + 1 \) in the left-hand side of the equation, giving \( \frac{\sec^2 \alpha}{\sec \alpha} \).
Simplify the expression \( \frac{\sec^2 \alpha}{\sec \alpha} \) by canceling one \( \sec \alpha \) from the numerator and the denominator, resulting in \( \sec \alpha \).
Observe that the simplified left-hand side \( \sec \alpha \) is equal to the right-hand side \( \sec \alpha \).
Conclude that the original equation \( \frac{\tan^2 \alpha + 1}{\sec \alpha} = \sec \alpha \) is indeed an identity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for verifying equations and simplifying expressions in trigonometry.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Tangent and Secant Functions

The tangent function, tan(α), is defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle, or as sin(α)/cos(α). The secant function, sec(α), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as 1/cos(α). Recognizing the relationships between these functions is essential for manipulating and verifying trigonometric equations.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying expressions using algebraic rules. This includes factoring, expanding, and combining like terms. In the context of trigonometric identities, effective algebraic manipulation allows one to transform one side of an equation to match the other, thereby verifying the identity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.

sin (-10°) = ± [(1 - cos (-20°))/2]

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

sec x/csc x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ

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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

tan θ = -(√7)/2, sec θ > 0

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1

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