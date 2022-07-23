Textbook Question
Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
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Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.
sin (-10°) = ± √[(1 - cos (-20°))/2]
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
sec x/csc x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ
Find sinθ.
tan θ = -(√7)/2, sec θ > 0
Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² β (1 + cot² β) = 1