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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 5.60
Chapter 6, Problem 5.60

Verify that each equation is an identity.
[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by simplifying the left-hand side (LHS) of the equation. Expand \((\sec \theta - \tan \theta)^2\) using the identity \((a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2\).
Step 2: Use the Pythagorean identities \(\sec^2 \theta = 1 + \tan^2 \theta\) and \(\csc^2 \theta = 1 + \cot^2 \theta\) to simplify the expression further.
Step 3: Simplify the denominator \(\sec \theta \csc \theta - \tan \theta \csc \theta\) by expressing \(\sec \theta\) and \(\csc \theta\) in terms of sine and cosine: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\) and \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\).
Step 4: Substitute the simplified expressions back into the LHS and simplify the fraction. Look for common terms that can be canceled out.
Step 5: Verify that the simplified LHS equals the right-hand side (RHS), \(2 \tan \theta\), by ensuring both sides are equivalent after simplification.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, reciprocal identities, and quotient identities. Understanding these identities is crucial for simplifying trigonometric expressions and verifying equations as identities.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Secant and Tangent Functions

The secant function (sec θ) is the reciprocal of the cosine function, while the tangent function (tan θ) is the ratio of the sine function to the cosine function. These functions are fundamental in trigonometry and often appear in various identities and equations. Recognizing their relationships helps in manipulating and simplifying expressions involving them.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Algebraic Manipulation in Trigonometry

Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging and simplifying expressions to prove identities. This includes factoring, expanding, and combining like terms. In trigonometry, it is essential to apply these techniques to transform one side of an equation into the other, thereby verifying the identity effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether the positive or negative square root should be selected.

sin (-10°) = ± [(1 - cos (-20°))/2]

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Textbook Question

For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.

sec x/csc x


II

A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x

B.1/(sec ^2 x)

C. sin (-x)

D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x

E. tan x

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Textbook Question

Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.

(sec θ - 1) (sec θ + 1)

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Textbook Question

Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Textbook Question

Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.

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Textbook Question

Find sinθ.

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