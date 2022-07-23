Textbook Question
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan 15°)/(1 - tan² 15°)
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Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
(2 tan 15°)/(1 - tan² 15°)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(tan² α + 1)/ sec α = sec α
Verify that each equation is an identity.
[(sec θ - tan θ)² + 1]/(sec θ csc θ - tan θ csc θ) = 2 tan θ
Match each expression in Column I with its value in Column II.
cos² (π/6) - sin² (π/6)
Find sinθ.
tan θ = -(√7)/2, sec θ > 0