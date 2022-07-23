Double-Angle Identity for Cosine

The double-angle identity states that cos(2θ) = 2cos²(θ) - 1 or cos(2θ) = 1 - 2sin²(θ). This identity allows us to express cos(2θ) in terms of either sine or cosine of θ, which is essential for finding sin(θ) and cos(θ) when cos(2θ) is known.