Textbook Question
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0
Verify that each equation is an identity.
(1 + sin θ)/(1 - sin θ) - (1 - sin θ)/( 1 + sin θ) = 4 tan θ sec θ
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Perform each transformation. See Example 2.
Write cot x in terms of sin x.
Verify that each equation is an identity.
1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α