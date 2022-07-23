Textbook Question
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
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Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
csc θ cos θ tan θ
Identify the basic trigonometric function graphed, and determine whether it is even or odd.
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Verify that each equation is an identity.
sin² θ (1 + cot² θ) - 1 = 0
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 1/5, θ in quadrant I
Write each expression in terms of sine and cosine, and then simplify the expression so that no quotients appear and all functions are of θ only. See Example 3.
cos θ (cos θ - sec θ)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
1/(sec α - tan α) = sec α + tan α