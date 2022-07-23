Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 40
Chapter 6, Problem 40

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
1 - 2 sin² 22 ½°

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves a trigonometric identity related to sine squared. Recall the double-angle identity for cosine: \(\cos(2\theta) = 1 - 2\sin^{2}(\theta)\).
Identify the angle in the expression: here, \(\theta = 22 \frac{1}{2}^\circ\) (which is \(22.5^\circ\)).
Rewrite the expression \(1 - 2\sin^{2}(22.5^\circ)\) using the double-angle identity: it equals \(\cos(2 \times 22.5^\circ)\).
Calculate the angle inside the cosine function: \(2 \times 22.5^\circ = 45^\circ\).
Therefore, the expression simplifies to \(\cos(45^\circ)\), which is a well-known exact value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pythagorean Identity

The Pythagorean identity states that sin²θ + cos²θ = 1 for any angle θ. This fundamental relationship allows us to express sine squared terms in terms of cosine squared, and vice versa, which is useful for simplifying trigonometric expressions.
Recommended video:
6:25
Pythagorean Identities

Double-Angle Formula for Cosine

The double-angle formula for cosine is cos(2θ) = 1 - 2sin²θ. This formula directly relates sin²θ to cos(2θ), enabling simplification of expressions involving sin²θ by rewriting them in terms of cosine of a double angle.
Recommended video:
05:06
Double Angle Identities

Angle Conversion and Notation

Understanding angle notation, such as 22 ½° (which is 22.5° or 22.5 degrees), is essential for applying formulas correctly. Recognizing this angle helps in substituting values or using known exact trigonometric values for simplification.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

cos x = sin (π/12)

648
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

±√[(1 + cos 20α)/2]

822
views
Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

tan (π/4 + x)

731
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

±√[(1 - cos 5A)/(1 + cos 5A)]

744
views
Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)

53
views
Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

sec x = csc (2π/3)

668
views