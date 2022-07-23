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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 42
Chapter 6, Problem 42

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the identity that relates cotangent and tangent: \(\cot A = \tan(90^\circ - A)\). Use this to rewrite \(\cot(\theta - 10^\circ)\) as \(\tan\big(90^\circ - (\theta - 10^\circ)\big)\).
Rewrite the equation \(\cot(\theta - 10^\circ) = \tan(2\theta - 20^\circ)\) as \(\tan\big(90^\circ - (\theta - 10^\circ)\big) = \tan(2\theta - 20^\circ)\).
Simplify the expression inside the tangent on the left side: \(90^\circ - (\theta - 10^\circ) = 90^\circ - \theta + 10^\circ = 100^\circ - \theta\).
Set the arguments of the tangent functions equal to each other, considering the periodicity of tangent: \(100^\circ - \theta = 2\theta - 20^\circ + k \times 180^\circ\), where \(k\) is any integer.
Solve the resulting linear equation for \(\theta\) to find one or more values that satisfy the original equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relationship Between Cotangent and Tangent

Cotangent and tangent are reciprocal trigonometric functions, where cot(α) = 1/tan(α). Recognizing that cot(θ - 10°) can be rewritten as tan(90° - (θ - 10°)) helps transform the equation into a more solvable form by using complementary angle identities.
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Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Trigonometric Equation Solving Techniques

Solving equations involving trigonometric functions often requires using identities, algebraic manipulation, and understanding periodicity. Equating angles or their related expressions and considering the periodic nature of tangent and cotangent functions is essential to find valid solutions.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations

Angle Identities and Complementary Angles

The identity tan(90° - x) = cot(x) links tangent and cotangent through complementary angles. Applying this identity allows rewriting cot(θ - 10°) as tan(100° - θ), enabling the equation to be expressed in terms of tangent functions for easier comparison and solution.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
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