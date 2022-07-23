Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² π/8 - 1/2
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Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² π/8 - 1/2
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 20α)/2]
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan (π/4 + x)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
1 - 2 sin² 22 ½°