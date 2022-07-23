Textbook Question
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cos x = sin (π/12)
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Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cos x = sin (π/12)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Simplify each expression.
sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 20α)/2]
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sec x = csc (2π/3)