Textbook Question
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
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Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)
Simplify each expression.
sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 18x)/2]
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sec x = csc (2π/3)