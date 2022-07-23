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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 38
Chapter 6, Problem 38

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(45° + θ)

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1
Recall the sine addition formula: \(\sin(A + B) = \sin A \cos B + \cos A \sin B\).
Identify the angles in the expression: here, \(A = 45^\circ\) and \(B = \theta\).
Apply the formula to rewrite \(\sin(45^\circ + \theta)\) as \(\sin 45^\circ \cos \theta + \cos 45^\circ \sin \theta\).
Use known exact values for \(\sin 45^\circ\) and \(\cos 45^\circ\), which are both \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Substitute these values back into the expression to get \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \cos \theta + \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \sin \theta\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angle Addition Formula for Sine

The angle addition formula for sine states that sin(a + b) = sin(a)cos(b) + cos(a)sin(b). This allows the expression of the sine of a sum of two angles as a combination of sines and cosines of the individual angles, facilitating simplification or evaluation.
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Quadratic Formula

Trigonometric Values of Special Angles

Certain angles like 45° have known exact sine and cosine values, such as sin(45°) = cos(45°) = √2/2. Using these values helps to rewrite expressions involving these angles into simpler numeric forms or functions of the variable angle.
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Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles

Function Notation and Variable Separation

Expressing a trigonometric function as involving only θ or x means rewriting the expression so that constants and variables are clearly separated, often by substituting known values for constants and leaving the variable angle in function form, aiding clarity and further manipulation.
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i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 4.


2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression.

±√[(1 + cos 18x)/2]

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)

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Textbook Question

Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.

tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°

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Textbook Question

Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.

sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)

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