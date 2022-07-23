Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)
578
views
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
2 tan 15°/(1 - tan² 15°)
Simplify each expression.
sin 158.2°/(1 + cos 158.2°)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 + cos 18x)/2]
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
tan θ = cot(45° + 2θ)
Use identities to fill in each blank with the appropriate trigonometric function name.
tan 24° = 1/ _____ 66°
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
sin θ = cos(2θ + 30°)