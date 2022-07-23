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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 44
Chapter 6, Problem 44

Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos (3θ/5))/2]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression inside the square root, \(\frac{1 - \cos\left(\frac{3\theta}{5}\right)}{2}\), matches the form of the half-angle identity for sine: \(\sin^2\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) = \frac{1 - \cos x}{2}\).
Identify \(x\) in the half-angle formula as \(\frac{3\theta}{5}\), so the expression inside the square root can be rewritten as \(\sin^2\left(\frac{3\theta}{10}\right)\).
Since the square root of \(\sin^2\) is the absolute value of sine, and the original expression includes a \(\pm\) sign, write the simplified form as \(\pm \sin\left(\frac{3\theta}{10}\right)\).
Note that the \(\pm\) sign accounts for the fact that sine can be positive or negative depending on the angle, so the simplified expression is \(\pm \sin\left(\frac{3\theta}{10}\right)\).
Thus, the original expression \(\pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos\left(\frac{3\theta}{5}\right)}{2}}\) simplifies to \(\pm \sin\left(\frac{3\theta}{10}\right)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Angle Identities

Half-angle identities express trigonometric functions of half angles in terms of the original angle. For cosine, the identity cos(2α) = 1 - 2sin²(α) can be rearranged to find sin(α) in terms of cos(2α). This is essential for simplifying expressions like √[(1 - cos(θ))/2].
Recommended video:
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Double Angle Identities

Square Root and ± Sign in Trigonometric Expressions

When taking the square root of a squared trigonometric function, the result includes a ± sign to account for both positive and negative roots. Determining the correct sign depends on the angle's quadrant, which affects the function's sign.
Recommended video:
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Angle Multiplication and Simplification

Understanding how to manipulate and simplify expressions involving multiples or fractions of angles, such as (3θ/5), is crucial. This includes applying identities correctly and recognizing how angle transformations affect trigonometric values.
Recommended video:
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Coterminal Angles
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.

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Textbook Question

Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.

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Simplify each expression. See Example 4.

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Verify that each equation is an identity.

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Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.

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