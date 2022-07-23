Textbook Question
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
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Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
tan 34°/2(1 - tan² 34°)
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cot² (x/2) = (1 + cos x)²/(sin² x)
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
sin(π + x)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° - θ)