Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² π/8 - 1/2
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Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² π/8 - 1/2
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos 5A)/(1 + cos 5A)]
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos (3θ/5))/2]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
tan 34°/2(1 - tan² 34°)
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° - θ)