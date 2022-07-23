Textbook Question
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
875
views
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(θ - 270°)
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
cos² π/8 - 1/2
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
tan(180° + θ)
Find one value of θ or x that satisfies each of the following.
cot(θ - 10°) = tan(2θ - 20°)
Simplify each expression.
±√[(1 - cos (3θ/5))/2]
Simplify each expression. See Example 4.
tan 34°/2(1 - tan² 34°)