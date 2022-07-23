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Ch. 5 - Trigonometric Identities
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 5 - Trigonometric IdentitiesProblem 46
Chapter 6, Problem 46

Verify that each equation is an identity.
cot² (x/2) = (1 + cos x)²/(sin² x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the half-angle identity for cotangent: \(\cot\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) = \frac{1 + \cos x}{\sin x}\). This is a key formula to start with.
Square both sides of the half-angle identity to express \(\cot^2\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\): \(\cot^2\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) = \left(\frac{1 + \cos x}{\sin x}\right)^2\).
Rewrite the right-hand side explicitly as \(\frac{(1 + \cos x)^2}{\sin^2 x}\) to match the given expression.
Since both sides are now expressed as \(\cot^2\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\) and \(\frac{(1 + \cos x)^2}{\sin^2 x}\), conclude that the equation holds true for all \(x\) where the expressions are defined.
Optionally, verify the domain restrictions where \(\sin x \neq 0\) to ensure the identity is valid and no division by zero occurs.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values within their domains. Verifying an identity means showing both sides simplify to the same expression, often by using fundamental identities like Pythagorean or angle formulas.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas express trigonometric functions of half an angle in terms of the full angle. For example, cot(x/2) can be rewritten using cosine and sine of x, which helps in transforming and simplifying expressions involving half angles.
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Quadratic Formula

Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions

Simplifying or verifying identities often requires algebraic skills such as factoring, expanding, and rewriting expressions. Combining these with trigonometric formulas allows one to transform one side of the equation to match the other.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.

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