Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
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Simplify each expression.
√[(1 + cos 76°)/2]
Write each function value in terms of the cofunction of a complementary angle.
sin 98.0142°
Write each function as an expression involving functions of θ or x alone. See Example 2.
cos(θ - 30°)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
If cos x = -0.750 and sin ≈ 0.6614, then tan x/2 ≈ .
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]